SILVERFISH MEDIA has hired recent college graduate GARRETT FRECHE as the company’s new Digital Content Director. FRECHE will be responsible for creating more digital content for all of SILVERFISH MEDIA’s national radio brands, including its flagship BIG D & BUBBA show.

“We are going to be producing more and more video and digital assets for BIG D & BUBBA, as well as our other programs," said SILVERFISH MEDIA Pres. PATRICK THOMAS. "We needed someone to help us move that vision forward. We are excited to have GARRETT join our team."

