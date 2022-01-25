Hangover Fest 2022 headliners revealed

Country tip sheet THE MORNING HANGOVER has announced its first digital initiative, HANGOVER FEST 2022, and revealed the artist lineup. The event is set for SUNDAY, MARCH 6th at HOUSE OF BLUES LAS VEGAS at MANDALAY BAY RESORT during ACM AWARDS weekend. Proceeds from the event will benefit ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC.

Artists on the HANGOVER FEST 2022 lineup include JORDAN DAVIS, HARDY, DUSTIN LYNCH, SCOTTY McCREERY, DUSTY SLAY, LAINEY WILSON, TENILLE TOWNES, CONNER SMITH and more to be announced.

Tickets will start at $35 plus fees, and will be available for purchase starting this FRIDAY (1/28) at 12p CT.

“After spending the last two years supporting our Country music community through this COVID pandemic, I can't think of a better way to celebrate the important work of ACM LIFTING LIVES than reuniting for a show in LAS VEGAS with fans, industry and THE MORNING HANGOVER,” said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ.

« back to Net News