MC MEDIA Voice Talent and Consultant CHARESE FRUGE has added MARION R. WILLIAMS Hip Hop WSMK (SMOKIN 99.1)/SOUTH BEND, IN to her roster. FRUGE' will host week nights 7p - 11p on the station starting WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25th. FRUGE has over 20 plus years of Programming, On Air and Voice Imaging experience in multiple formats and is a Publisher/Editor and Columnist for ALLACCESS.COM. Click here to find out more about FRUGE and MC MEDIA. For those interested in hearing a demo, reach out to FRUGE: charesefruge@att.net or (310) 499-8726.

« see more Net News