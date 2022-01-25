Nominees Announced

Several podcasts have been nominated for the ANTHEM AWARDS, the WEBBY AWARDS spinoff that honors organizations and media campaigns that perform mission-driven work.

Podcasts and production companies receiving nominations include THE STORY COLLIDER; AFROQUEER PODCAST; GIRLTREK; IN THE KNOW x BLACK GIRL PODCAST PRESENT: ENTER THE CHAT; GET BIRDING PODCAST; BLOODWORKS 101; PUBLIC HEALTH ON CALL; LAVA FOR GOOD PODCASTS; THE MESSENGER; ZESTFUL AGING; CAROUSEL RADIO; AMAZON MUSIC's PRIDE HISTORY; and SAGA.

LAVA FOR GOOD co-founder and "WRONGFUL CONVICTION" host and creator JASON FLOM said, "It's an honor to be recognized alongside such great fellow justice warriors,” said Flom. “We are incredibly excited to start the new year off this way, and we look forward to launching several new shows this year that further expand our mission of real-world impact through inspirational storytelling." His company was nominated in the Human & Civil Rights - Best Strategy category.

Winners will be announced on February 15th and a virtual awards show will be held on FEBRUARY 28th.

