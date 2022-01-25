Aldean

MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN has been named the recipient of the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) 2022 ARTIST HUMANITARIAN AWARD. The award was created in the '90s to recognize Country music artists who have exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts. Previous recipients have included: LUKE BRYAN, KENNY CHESNEY, BLAKE SHELTON, DIERKS BENTLEY, LADY A, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RASCAL FLATTS and others.

ALDEAN will be recognized with the award during CRS HONORS on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd at 2p (CT). After his presentation, ALDEAN will announce the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Class of 2022 inductees, who will be honored during the annual COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME ceremony, which is set to take place on JUNE 30th at THE VIRGIN NASHVILLE hotel.

ALDEAN has contributed to a wide variety of organizations during his career, including supporting children's causes, veterans, first responders and working-class families. He raised more than $2 million for ATRIUM HEALTH NAVICENT BEVERLY KNIGHT OLSEN CHILDREN's HOSPITAL, and GEORGIA's CHILDREN's HOSPITAL in his hometown of MACON, GA, along with supporting ACM LIFTING LIVES, the RED CROSS and more. ALDEAN avidly supports SUSAN G. KOMEN FOR THE CURE in the fight against breast cancer, and has supported the organization and raised over $4.1 million during the past decade. ALDEAN also led the first of its kind, six-day "Triumph Over Tragedy" workshop after the tragedy at LAS VEGAS' ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL.

“JASON ALDEAN doesn’t have to brag about his songs or his concert tours," said CRS/CRB Board Pres. KURT JOHNSON. "They speak for themselves. He also doesn’t call attention to his massive philanthropic work. So, we will. Join us at CRS as we shine a light on all the good that JASON does and the good people he supports.”

