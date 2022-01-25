THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS is reporting that ELTON JOHN has cancelled his DALLAS farewell concerts set for Tonight (1/25)/Tommorow (1/26) at AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the reports, the singer’s symptoms are mild, and reps for the artist say he is fully vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus.

JOHN, 74, is expected to return to the stage this weekend in North LITTLE ROCK, AK. His last appearance was in HOUSTON on SATURDAY (1/22), where he told the crowd his keyboardist was out sick with COVID-19.

New dates will be announced soon and fans’ tickets will be honored at the rescheduled concerts.

