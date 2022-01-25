Rabin

DON BUCHWALD & ASSOCIATES Dir./Podcasts CASEY RABIN has joined podcast production company AMAZE MEDIA LABS as Head of Podcast Talent and Experience. RABIN joined BUCHWALD in 2017 after production work at the syndicated "PAGE SIX TV," ABC's "MATCH GAME," NBC's "BEST TIME EVER," ABC's "THE CHEW," and the YES NETWORK.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at AMAZE,” said RABIN. “AMAZE is a perfect combination of early stage startup with vast potential for parabolic growth combined with an experienced team that has great institutional experience in corporate hospitality and the entertainment industry. As the podcast industry continues to mature, the enterprise side of this space needs to grow with it. AMAZE is amazingly well-placed to be at the forefront of this continuously growing medium.”

