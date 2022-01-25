Companion To TV Series

THE CW's "TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES" is getting a companion podcast. "TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES: THE PODCAST" will post podcasts for 20 of the TV series' 33 episodes by the end of the current TV run.

Each episode, hosted by DANIELLE RADFORD and MEGAN ROSATI, will be split into two segments, one with show creators, actors, and a celebrity guest talking about the TV episode, and another with an expert discussing the episode's themes and social issues. The TV show, created by VERA MIAO, is produced by WARNER BROS,' STAGE 13 production subsidiary, with LISA MORALES as showrunner. JORDAN KAUWLING, who is hosting a "FRASIER" rewatch podcast coming soon ("VIEWS FROM NERVOSA"), is producing the "TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES" podcast, with STEPHANIE FRANCO as Associate Producer.

