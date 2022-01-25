Two New Deals

TUNEIN has signed ESTRELLA MEDIA and GRUPO FÓRMULA to partnerships bringing the two companies' Spanish-language radio streams, including ESTRELLA's syndicated "DON CHETO AL AIRE" morning show, to the streaming audio platform. TUNEIN will also sell in-stream ads on the platform for ESTRELLA's 11 radio stations outside their home markets.

“Both ESTRELLA MEDIA and GRUPO FÓRMULA are market leaders in Spanish-language entertainment and news radio content,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “We are extremely pleased to be expanding our Spanish-language offerings to a new generation of Latin radio fans and listeners around the world through the TUNEIN platform. We’re also thrilled to help ESTRELLA MEDIA’s local stations increase monetization outside of their local markets as an added benefit of our partnership.”

“ESTRELLA MEDIA is committed to super-serving our audiences wherever and whenever they choose to watch or listen,” said ESTRELLA MEDIA EVP/Digital & Streaming RENÉ SANTAELLA. “Our partnership with TUNEIN amplifies our popular shows like DON CHETO AL AIRE and our Regional Mexican music stations by being available for free on all streaming platforms including the rapidly growing smart speaker and auto markets. It is a great pairing of our programming expertise with TUNEIN’s scale and innovative distribution.”

GRUPO FÓRMULA Digital Mgr, ISAUD MERA added,“We live in a hyperconnected world where we have access to much information, that’s why we need serious and trusted sources. GRUPO FÓRMULA leads the market by sharing verified information through well-known and experienced talent who apply their knowledge and expertise to the opinions they give. We achieved our goal of ‘Keep MEXICO Well Informed’ by using our multi-platform presence and adding alliances with other important organizations who can help us in moving forward. Here is where TuneIn plays an important role as it lets us reach listeners during all moments of their days. Also, this partnership with TUNEIN represents an opportunity for us to amplify the reach of our content and to increase profit for our clients.”

