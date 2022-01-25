June 10th-12th

The GOVERNORS BALL MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022, happening JUNE 10th-12th at CITI FIELD in QUEENS, NY, has announced the line-up for this year. Headliners include J. COLE, KID CUDI, and HALSEY. Other's scheduled to perform include PLAYBOI CARTI, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, MIGOS, 100 GECS, KAYTRANADA, DENZEL CURRY, JAPANESE BREAKFAST, SKEPTA, CLAIRO, RODDY RICCH, YG, SOCCER MOMMY, FLUME, DEHD, J.I.D, TOVE LO, DIESEL (AKA SHAQUILLE O’NEAL), and more.

As of now, a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend the festival. Documentation will be checked upon entry, and acceptable documentation includes your actual vaccination card, a photocopy or photo of your vaccination card, or presentation of the NYC COVID SAFE App or NYS EXCELSIOR App. Any changes to this policy will be posted on the Festival website. Should the festival be cancelled or rescheduled, the option of a refund or rolling tickets over to the 2023 event will be given.

Click here for the full lineup and here for ticket info.

