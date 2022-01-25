Calgaro

WOODWARD RADIO GROUP Active Rock WZOR (RAZOR 94.7/104.7)/APPLETON, WI has named JAKE CALGARO its new midday host and digital content creator, replacing KAYTIE, who is moving off air to assume Digital Content Coordinator duties. An APPLETON native, CALGARO was most recently Promotions/Production Dir. at SAGA Active Rock WHQG (102.9 THE HOG)/MILWAUKEE.

WZOR/WAPL Brand Manager JOE MARROE, said, “I love the passion that JAKE brings to the table. He has lived the RAZOR and radio lifestyle his whole life. His personality lifts everyone up around him and I cannot wait to see what he can do in his role.”

CALGARO said, "I literally grew up listening to RAZOR…and it’s a dream come true to be joining this amazing team at my favorite hometown station. RAZOR is such a unique brand…and one that I hold very close to my heart. This truly feels like (I am) coming home!"

