This Week In All Access' 'Women To Watch'; Charese Fruge Talks To WSSG (92.7 Jamz)/Goldsboro, NC Afternoon Host Kariana Taylor (Kay-Tee)
by Tom Cunningham
January 26, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the lowdown from WSSG (92.7 JAMZ)/Goldsboro, NC afternoon host KARIANA TAYLOR (KAY-TEE).
Not one to shy away from a challenge, KAY-TEE explains, “I was working full-time hours while still being a part-time employee at first. That was one of the most challenging things for me. It took A LOT of proving myself. So, I’ve always been the one that’s like ‘I’ll do it if they can’t!’”
