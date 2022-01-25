Charese Fruge, Kariana Taylor

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the lowdown from WSSG (92.7 JAMZ)/Goldsboro, NC afternoon host KARIANA TAYLOR (KAY-TEE).

Not one to shy away from a challenge, KAY-TEE explains, “I was working full-time hours while still being a part-time employee at first. That was one of the most challenging things for me. It took A LOT of proving myself. So, I’ve always been the one that’s like ‘I’ll do it if they can’t!’”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE discusses where they are and how they got there with some of our industry’s most compelling and successful women. Read about KARIANA TAYLOR here.

« see more Net News