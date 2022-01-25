Kyle Reynolds To Position Music

POSITION MUSIC has signed songwriter/producer KYLE REYNOLDS to a global publishing deal for back catalog and forthcoming releases.

The SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA songwriter co-wrote IANN DIOR's "thought i was" f/TRAVIS BARKER and MACHINE GUN KELLY,, the latest single on DIOR's new album, "on to better things." REYNOLDS co-wrote with UNKNOWN BRAIN on the DJ duo’s latest single “Let’s Drink Bleach” on WARNER MUSIC. He also has cuts with BENNY BENASSI, CHEAT CODES, GRYFFIN, NOW UNITED and others.

Said REYNOLDS, “I’m so excited to join the POSITION MUSIC family. I’ve met with many publishers over the past couple of years and I didn’t have peace with signing a publishing deal until I met with POSITION MUSIC. Their focus and hard work is undeniable and is one of the many reasons they’re a perfect addition to the team.”

REYNOLDS is currently managed by CORY LITWIN and BRENNEN BRYANT at HALLWOOD MEDIA.

Said LITWIN, "I could not be more excited for KYLE. I love the POSITION MUSIC team and their approach to pitching music, specifically in synch. KYLE is going to have a huge year and this is the perfect fit to complement myself, BRENNEN, and the whole HALLWOOD MEDIA team to ensure KYLE has a long-lasting career.”

Added POSITION MUSIC President/CEO TYLER BACON, “When it comes to writing big and memorable hooks, we think the sky's the limit for KYLE REYNOLDS. When our A&R MIKE TORRES started sharing what he was writing we quickly knew that we had a special writer and voice on our hands. KYLE has a great aesthetic that translates across pop, dance, alt, and hip-hop. In addition, it’s important to have excellent managers like CORY and BRENNEN as partners in supporting him.”

« see more Net News