The Broadcasters Foundation Of America Recognized

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has achieved a perfect rating of 100 from CHARITY NAVIGATOR for financial health and commitment to practices and policies. In addition, the BFA also received full credit at 72% for its program expense ratio, which measures the percent of total expenses spent on the programs and services it exists to deliver.

Said BFA Co-President JIM THOMPSON, “We are very proud to receive this high level of accreditation from CHARITY NAVIGATOR. We have worked diligently to maximize our budget to provide the aid that so many in our industry desperately need. Life-altering illness or accident can devastate a family’s financial situation, and the BFA is committed to easing that strain for our colleagues who qualify.”

BFA has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. Personal donations can be made to the FOUNDATION’s GUARDIAN FUND. Corporate contributions are accepted through the ANGEL INITIATIVE, and bequests can be made through the FOUNDATION’s LEGACY SOCIETY. For more information, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

