TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BINGHAMTON, NY, has elevated Top 40 WWYL (KISS 104.1) Brand Manager and Country WHWK (98.1 THE HAWK) morning co-host TRACI TAYLOR to Dir./Content for its cluster, which also includes Classic Rock WAAL (99.1 THE WHALE), News WNBF-A, and Sports WYOS-A (CBS SPORTS RADIO 1360). The 24-year radio vet has co-hosted WHWK's morning show for the last decade, and became only the second woman to manage a BINGHAMTON radio station when she was named brand manager of KISS 104.1. With this promotion, TAYLOR becomes the first female Dir./Content for the cluster.

Market President BARBARA MEANEY said that TAYLOR "has proven her passion and commitment to our company and our market by consistently being a leading content creator for our company."

