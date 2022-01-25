-
Radio Instructors Needed To Help Run Maine Camp's Radio Station
by Roy Trakin
January 26, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CAMP LAUREL in READFIELD, ME is looking for radio instructors for its children's camp this summer. The position includes management and production for the camp's radio station, dubbed WCLM (THE ECHO).
The job is from mid-JUNE to mid-AUGUST. Salary, travel allowance, room and board are included.
Interested applicants should call or text LAUREN at (207) 659-0371 or email lauren@camplaurel.com. To apply online, click here.