Camp Laurel Wants You

CAMP LAUREL in READFIELD, ME is looking for radio instructors for its children's camp this summer. The position includes management and production for the camp's radio station, dubbed WCLM (THE ECHO).

The job is from mid-JUNE to mid-AUGUST. Salary, travel allowance, room and board are included.

Interested applicants should call or text LAUREN at (207) 659-0371 or email lauren@camplaurel.com. To apply online, click here.





« see more Net News