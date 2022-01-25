Gluten Free Radio Show Comes to Chattanooga

BAHAKEL CHATTANOOGA Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96) is adding "Gluten Free Radio Show," featuring ALEX WATERS and CALISTA LEW for nights.

WATERS returns to the market in a familiar time slot, where he had a successful run. The "Gluten Free Rdio Show" features longtime friends WATERS and CALISTA both on-air and in social media.

WATERS commented, "My pop radio career began in CHATTANOOGA, so it makes sense that my syndication career would begin in the Scenic City, too! Special thanks to DANNY HOWARD, TODD HALLER and GINO D for their southern hospitality. By adding CALISTA and me to nights, HITS 96 will continue dominating the competition, 12 months out of the year."

Added CALISTA, "WATERS and I met on TWITTER, hosting a virtual panel discussion. After two years of friendship and collaboration, plus five years in the radio industry, I'm so excited to be bringing the fun and our constant debates to the local airwaves!"

Said OM TODD HALLER, “We are very excited about our future direction at nights in CHATTANOOGA. It’s great to be on the ground floor of the next big show.”

The "Gluten Free Radio Show" begins on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st.

