Second Chance?

The RICHMOND, VA City Council is giving URBAN ONE another chance at reviving the casino project that lost at the ballot box in 2021, voting to pass a resolution and two ordinances that could put the project on the 2022 ballot. ABC affiliate WRIC-TV/RICHMOND reports that the Council approved a resolution to name RVA ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, LLC as the city's "preferred casino gaming operation" and selected the site proposed by URBAN ONE, an ordinance executing a deal between the city and the casino project, and an ordinance executing the Casino Host Community Agreement.

The moves, led by Councilwoman REVA TRAMMELL and supported by URBAN ONE, have met with opposition from community members who believe the public vote against the project last year should stand.

