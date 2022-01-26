Promotions

ASCAP has promoted three of its executives to SVP status. MIAMI-based ELIZABETH RODDA has been upped to SVP/International Affairs; NEW YORK-based MATT DEFILIPPIS has been named SVP/Licensing; and ALEX GROUT, also based in NEW YORK, will be SVP/Membership and Business and Legal Affairs.

CRO ELIZABETH MATTHEWS said, “LIZ, ALEX and MATT are three strategic executives who have been important contributors to ASCAP’s success in achieving the goals of our six-year plan to grow revenues and build a sustainable future for our songwriters, composers, lyricists and music publishers. I am thrilled to recognize them with these promotions, and highlight the expertise, insights and dedication that they bring to our leadership team.”

On RODDA's promotion, EVP/International Affairs TONY DUNAIF said, “LIZ is a creative executive who successfully leverages industry relationships to best serve ASCAP’s music creator members. She has a keen understanding of how market events impact our members and is proactive in responding to the evolving international marketplace to ensure they receive fair payments.”

EVP/Licensing STEPHAINE RUYLE said of DEFILIPPIS, “MATT joined the ASCAP licensing team in 2001 and has been instrumental in the growth of new media licensing, from the launch of nascent digital services evolving into market leading platforms where music is integral to attracting consumers. His expertise and deep knowledge of the market have helped to drive revenues and opportunities for our members as consumers have shifted to digital music consumption, and I am thrilled to recognize his contributions with this promotion.”

Chief Creative Officer JOHN TITTA added on GROUT's promotion, “ALEX is a crucial partner to the ASCAP Membership team in securing membership renewals and in helping our members with some of their complex business issues. He has been instrumental in helping us to finalize agreements to represent both superstar and up-and-coming songwriter talent.” And Chief Business and Legal Affairs Officer CLARA KIM said, “ALEX’s expert guidance has been essential in helping ASCAP members to navigate the complexities of managing their catalogs and getting paid for their creative works as the industry continues to evolve. We are so pleased to elevate his role in recognition of his accomplishments and experience.”

