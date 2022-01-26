More Content

MEDOWLARK MEDIA is continuing its expansion with a deal to create new Spanish-language and Latin American projects with MEXICO CITY-based OCELLATED MEDIA. The agreement will start with a documentary announced last week, "GOOD NEIGHBORS," on the soccer rivalry between the U.S. and MEXICO, to be produced with SKYDANCE SPORTS in both English and Spanish, and will include MEADOWLARK's first Spanish-language podcast, a daily show hosted by JORGE "EL BURRO" VAN RANKIN.

MEADOWLARK CEO JOHN SKIPPER said, “We’re happy to find great partners in MEXICO that can help us with production services and extend our storytelling range. The partnership with OCELLATED will create terrific business opportunities for us outside the U.S.”

OCELATTED MEDIA Chief Content Officer DANTE MOLLER added, “We are honored and humbled to partner with MEADOWLARK MEDIA and SKYDANCE SPORTS to produce this complex and important story about one of the world’s greatest soccer rivalries, as well as to launch Spanish language audio program around EL BURRO.”

