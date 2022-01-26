Debuts January 31st

THE BLUEGRASS SITUATION's BGS PODCAST NETWORK has added a new podcast to its roster, a look at the history of NORTH CAROLINA and its music. "CAROLINA CALLING," produced with COME HEAR NC, is hosted by BGS contributor and author DAVID MENCONI and premieres its first season on JANUARY 31st with an episode on ASHEVILLE, featuring appearances by POKEY LAFARGE, the STEEP CANYON RANGERS' WOODY PLATT, and CITIZEN VINYL's GAR RAGLAND. Other episodes in Season One will examine the music histories of SHELBY, GREENSBORO, DURHAM, and WILMINGTON.

“It’s been my pleasure to spend the past three decades immersed in the music of NORTH CAROLINA,” said MENCONI. “I’m excited to be a part of carrying that forward and spreading the word to an even wider audience through this new series.”

« see more Net News