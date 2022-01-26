New Shows Coming

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO's LAist STUDIOS podcast division has announced its 2022 slate of new original podcasts.

The new shows are "IMPERFECT PARADISE," an examination of the reality behind the CALIFORNIA image, edited and produced by "CALIFORNIA CITY" host EMILY GUERIN and served up as three-episode "seasons" released on THURSDAYS (launches TOMORROW (1/27)); "SNOOZE," from "CALIFORNIA LOVE" and "WILD" producer MEGAN TAN, on procrastination and conquering fear (coming in SPRING); "K-POP DREAMING," looking at the history of the genre and L.A.'s KOREATOWN community (set for 2022); the story of Chicano rights activist and radio host OSCAR GOMEZ, "LOST CHAPTER: THE FORGOTTEN REVOLUTIONARY," hosted by ADOLFO LOPEZ-GUZMAN and the first in a seasonal limited-run series (SPRING); MARCOS TRINIDAD's paean to communing with the outdoors, "HUMAN/NATURE" (early 2022); and "THE BIG BURN," JACOB MARGOLIS' reporting on CALIFORNIA's megafires and how and why they proliferate.

Pres./CEO HERB SCANNELL said,“When LAist STUDIOS launched over just two years ago, we committed to creating a space for vibrant and innovative voices that reflect the ethos of LOS ANGELES to harness the power of audio storytelling. The diversity of our city is what makes LA so special and LAist STUDIOS seeks to capture that in all that we do, beginning with our commitment to being a studio where all areas of production are staffed by creators and storytellers of underrepresented backgrounds. This ambitious slate tells a breadth of LA stories to the world that will resonate here and beyond borders”

Exec. Producer ANTONIA CEREIJIDO led the development of the slate, which will add more shows as the year progresses.

« see more Net News