Executive Producer PARKER HILLIS has been promoted to APD at BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN) and Sports KEPN-A (ESPN DENVER 1600)/DENVER. HIILLIS joined THE FAN in APRIL 2019 from AUDACY Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS.

HILLIS said, “I’m excited to work with our hosts in a greater capacity on a day-to-day basis. The opportunity to lead collaborative efforts among our amazingly talented team is truly an honor.”

“PARKER has been critical to the success of our BONNEVILLE DENVER sports properties,” said PD RAJ SHARAN. “He’s absolutely earned this opportunity to take on increased responsibilities managing our sports stations on a daily basis.”

The station's release about HILLIS' promotion says that he will be handling the search for his own replacement as Executive Producer.

