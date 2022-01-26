Partnering Up

UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORK will sell national network commercial time for KRS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS, LLC and its COUNTRY MUSIC COUNTDOWN package effective immediately.

UNITED STATIONS’ GREG JANOFF said, “Country remains the most prevalent format in U.S. radio, and the KRS team know how to super-serve local stations in that format. We’re happy that we can now include the environment of their programming to our marketing partners.”

KRS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS’ SHAWN STUDER said, “The guys at UNITED STATIONS recognized immediately what we are doing at KRS, and we appreciate their partnership as we roll out and grow our programming.”

