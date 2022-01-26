Two Midwest Country Opportunities (Image: Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has learned of two prime morning show openings in the Midwest, both at heritage Country stations looking to fill morning show openings.

First, a market-leading station is looking for its next morning co-host. Knowing and being a fan of Country music is a must, but candidates must also be vibrant, full of energy and real. Candidates should be ready to share their lives, welcome listeners into it and become a part of theirs. Fun and family-friendly is a must, with the ability to create a memorable, must-listen experience for listeners and bring new ones along too.

Candidates must understand that social media is not something they have to do, but rather, an integral part of the station, the show and listeners' lives. They must prepare daily for the show, realizing that their life is prep material and that they are always prepping. If you can handle this, send your materials to MidwestMorningShowNow@gmail.com. All new hires must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by their date of hire, subject to legally-mandated accommodations. The hiring company places a high value on diversity and inclusion, and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The second station is also looking for a new morning show, and are interested in hearing from teams or solo performers. Female leads are encouraged. If you can speak the language of the 25-54 Country audience, they would like to hear from you. There's a great outdoor lifestyle in this Midwest state, in a top 150 market. Please have a minimum of three years of morning radio experience. Send a short mp3 or links to your audio online, plus resume, ratings history and show philosophy ASAP. Interested candidates should send materials to CHARESE FRUGE': cfruge@allaccess.com, with the subject line "Midwest Country Morning Show."

« back to Net News