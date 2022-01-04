Now offering TikTok Analytics

Music distributor SYMPHONIC will be the first to offer royalty analytics for TIKTOK within existing analytics tools at no charge to clients. The new tool delivers comprehensive and easy-to-read metrics on how many videos have been created using an artist’s music as well as how many views, likes, comments and shares the video generated.

SYMPHONIC’s proprietary TIKTOK analytics makes the distinction between views and creations. While view counts get a lot of attention, it is creations that actually drive royalties on the platform. The new tool delivers comprehensive and easy-to-read metrics on how many videos have been created using an artist’s music as well as how many views, likes, comments and shares the video generated.

SYMPHONIC’s tool makes it much easier for creators to understand the TIKTOK metrics that really matter, and therefore maximize the impact of their future TIKTOK marketing campaigns. As a result, the feature gives artists more visibility into how their music is being used on TIKTOK and will empower them to be more proactive with marketing and other revenue-generating opportunities.

VP/Product, ALI LIEBERMAN said, "How people are consuming and interacting with music is evolving at such a rapid pace. As a distributor, it’s critical that we move quickly to get this data into the hands of our clients so they can maximize their reach. Our team is laser focused on delivering value and we’re excited to be the first distributor to offer this level of insight into TIKTOK data.”

