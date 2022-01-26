Should We Talk About Bruno?

INTEGR8 RESEARCH President MATT BAILEY's current blog post addresses the fact that one of the biggest songs in the world right now isn’t getting any significant radio airplay, and questions whether or not it should.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," the smash hit from DISNEY's animated movie "ENCANTO," tops every major streaming platform, has risen to #2 on BILLBOARD's Hot 100, and has been a viral sensation since the movie debuted on DISNEY+. Yet radio has not followed suit and played the song, which broke instead on TIKTOK.

In his blog post, BAILEY notes that the only place the song isn't heard is on the radio, and suggests that Top 40 and Hot AC stations test the song with their listeners and play it if it tests well.

