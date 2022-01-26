Competition

ACAST has launched a podcast incubator program for U.K. podcasters, "ACAST Amplifier." The program aims to help three creators launch new podcasts with £2,500 grants and other benefits. Aspiring podcasters can enter through MARCH 14th by filing applications with 60-second audio statements telling why they should be selected.

A panel including podcasters ADAM BUXTON, CHANTÉ JOSEPH, PETE DONALDSON, DANE BAPTISTE, NIELLA ARBOINE, TASH WALKER and SHIVANI DAVE, LEANNE LEVERS and ROSHAN ROBERTS, SCROOBIUS PIP, STU WHIFFEN, and ADAM RICHARDSON, IMRIEL MORGAN, CHAL RAVENS, and SOPHIE MACASKILL will judge the entries, with winners seeing three episodes of their podcasts produced and distributed with full branding, music, and artwork, the cash grants, and a free lifetime subscription to ACAST's top hosting plan as well as equipment and support from ACAST, SHURE, PIRATE STUDIOS, and CRACK MAGAZINE's CC CO.

U.K. Content Dir. SAM SHETABI said, “This really is the opportunity of a lifetime for three people with a story to tell. They’ll get unparalleled support and advice from industry big-hitters, including mentorship from some top podcasters who’ve been there and done it.

“We want to provide tomorrow’s podcast creators with everything they could possibly need to get their ideas out into the world, and I can’t wait to hear their applications. We’re about to uncover the next great British podcast.”

« see more Net News