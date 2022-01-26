-
Former Orlando Sports Host Pleads Guilty To Fraud, Drug Sale Charges, Will Cooperate In Case Against Congressman Matt Gaetz
January 27, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
A former ORLANDO sports talk radio host has reached a plea agreement on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and distribution of a controlled substance (specifically, Adderall), and his plea might pose problems for Rep. MATT GAETZ (R-FL).
CNN is reporting that "BIG JOE" ELLICOTT, a former host at STAR OVER ORLANDO Sports WRSO-A (810 CBS SPORTS RADIO ORLANDO)/ORLANDO, agreed on MONDAY to plead guilty to the charges at a FEBRUARY 9th hearing. ELLICOTT has been characterized as a friend of former FLORIDA tax department official JOEL GREENBERG, who also pleaded guilty to several charges last year including soliciting and paying a minor for sex; GREENBERG is cooperating with authorities and is considered a key witness regarding allegations of sexual misconduct against GAETZ. GAETZ has not yet been charged with a crime, and he has denied what his office called "false rumors" of impropriety. ELLICOTT's attorney JOE ZWICK told CNN that ELLICOTT "was able to shed light" on the allegations against GAETZ.
ELLICOTT hosted "BAUMANN AND BIG JOE" with DAVID BAUMANN in 2012-14.