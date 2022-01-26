Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman

JEFF "GITTY' GITELMAN has inked a global publishing administration agreement with BMG for his catalog and future works. The A&R was spearheaded by BMG's MONTI OLSON and JOSHUA EDMOND. The announcement comes hot off the heels of a record-breaking few weeks for GITTY, seeing major hits with releases from THE WEEKND ("A Tale By Quincy"), GUNNA ("Private Island") and TEDDY SWIMS ("911"), among others.

Commented GITTY, "I’m extremely excited about this partnership with BMG. MONTI OLSON has been championing me since the beginning of my career, and JOSHUA EDMOND is one of the hardest-working executives I’ve ever met and genuinely believes in my success. Together we’ve already achieved some major accomplishments, hitting goal after goal, and I believe the future of my career is in great hands."

Added BMG EVP Frontline Publishing OLSON, "BMG has long admired JEFF’s works as a next-gen songwriter, poised to become the award winning talent he’s developed into throughout his young career. He is among the most talented songwriters today with an impeccable reputation in the creative community and we are ecstatic to have Jeff join BMG."

GITTY's list of collaborators include H.E.R., GUNNA, THE WEEKND, J. COLE, ANDERSON .PAAK, MAC MILLER, TY DOLLA $IGN, CAMILA CABELLO, JERMIH, CHANCE THE RAPPER, JOHN LEGEND, BEN PLATT, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, LEDISI, BRANDY, USHER, JORJA SMITH, KELLY CLARKSON, KELLY ROWLAND, LUKAS GRAHAM and more.

His production on "Back Of My Mind" and "Damage" by H.E.R. landed him a pair of nominations for this year's 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS. This is his second Album Of The Year nomination, the first one being in 2020 when he was nominated for his contribution on H.E.R.’s "I Used To Know Her." He is currently at work executive producing the next project by iconic Irish singer/songwriter HOZIER.

Gitty is currently serving as the advisor to the RECORDING ACADEMY LOS ANGELES CHAPTER BOARD, as well as participating in the ADVOCACY PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT and P&E committees.

« see more Net News