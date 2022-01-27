Abumrad

JAD ABUMRAD is leaving as host of NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK and WNYC STUDIOS' "RADIOLAB" after 20 years on the show. ABUMRAD's final episode will post on FEBRUARY 18th; co-hosts LULU MILLER and LATIF NASSER will continue as the show's co-hosts.

ABUMRAD, who created the show in 2002 and co-hosted with ROBERT KRULWICH for several years, said, “For the last few years -- since 2016 really -- I’ve told myself that there’d come a point when the team would be ‘ready’ for me to leave. When they might even need me to. I wasn’t sure when that would be or how I’d know, but I made a pact with myself to stay watchful, to create space rather than filling it, and to listen rather than talk…. We’re at that point.”

MILLER and NASSER, in a joint statement, said, “The two of us have spent countless hours with JAD: first as producers learning and making, and in the last few months in our secret co-host lair, thinking about the future." They added, "You can expect RADIOLAB to stay itself because you can expect all of us on the team to do what we’ve always done, what Jad taught us to do: play, experiment, challenge ourselves, and above all, take us to the edges of what we think we know…. We know this is a moment in the world full of crises too wonky to easily comprehend but too serious to ignore. We’ll continue to approach the big issues of our time with big honest questions and diligent reporting. And we’ll continue to honor the complexity and humanity that facts alone don’t capture.”

“In RADIOLAB, JAD created what may be the most influential podcast of the last 20 years, inspiring a generation of audio makers,” said WNYC Chief Content Officer ANDREW GOLIS. “With LULU and LATIF at the helm of one of the most talented teams in the industry, we can’t wait to see what they do for the next 20 years. WNYC STUDIOS is proud to be their home.”

