VIdal

Former AUDACY Rhythmic AC KRBQ (Q102.1)/SAN FRANCISCO Brand Mgr./morning host BILLY VIDAL has joined BONNEVILLE/SAN FRANCISCO to host mornings on AC KOIT and afternoons on Rhythmic AC KBLX.

At KOIT, VIDAL succeeds JOEY FORTMAN, who exited earlier this month (NET NEWS 1/6). VIDAL's move to afternoons at KBLX has NIKKI THOMAS moving to nights.

