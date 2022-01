Derleth (Photo: Red River Radio)

WALLY DERLETH, OM and Jazz host at LSU-SHREVEPORT noncommercial Variety KDAQ/SHREVEPORT and the RED RIVER RADIO public broadcasting network, died JANUARY 22nd, the station has announced. He was 65.

DERLETH joined the station in 1999 and hosted "EVENING JAZZ." He is survived by hos wife BEVERLY and his family.

