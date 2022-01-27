Teaming Up

THE SANDBOX and WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) have teamed to create a music-themed world in THE SANDBOX's gaming metaverse. WARNER MUSIC GROUP LAND in THE SANDBOX will be a combination musical theme park and concert venue featuring WMG artists. The deal is THE SANDBOX's first with a major music company and WMG's first move into the NFT metaverse.

WMG Chief Digital Officer & EVP/Business Development OANA RUXANDRA commented, "Our partnership with The Sandbox adds a new layer of possibility in the metaverse, with the ownership of virtual real estate. As a first-mover, WARNER MUSIC has secured the equivalent of beachfront property in the metaverse. On the LAND, we'll develop persistent, immersive social music experiences that defy real-world limitations and allow our artists and their fans to engage like never before."

THE SANDBOX COO and Co-Founder SEBASTIEN BORGET added, "We’re shaping THE SANDBOX as a fun entertainment destination where creators, fans, and players can enjoy first-of-a-kind immersive experiences and be more closely connected to their favorite musical artists through NFTs. This strategic partnership with WARNER MUSIC GROUP brings the open metaverse one step forward in the direction of fan-owned and community-driven initiatives – the possibilities are very exciting."

THE SANDBOX VP/Global Partnerships BERTRAND LEVY said, "As a former entertainment executive, I'm very excited to have one of the biggest music companies in the world with some of the most talented artists joining THE SANDBOX to create talent-oriented experiences."

