ALL ACCESS is deeply saddened to report that BOSTON record promotion legend and mentor to many, DON MASTERS, passed away last weekend (1/22) at the age of 90.

MASTERS started his career at WHIL-A/BOSTON, ironically, in the same building as WXKS (KISS 108), as an on-air host and MD from 1952-1962. He left radio to join DOT RECORDS as a Promotion Manager covering all of NEW ENGLAND, working songs by PAT BOONE, JIMMY GILMER and BILLY VAUGHN. He was especially proud to have played a significant role in breaking “Wipe Out” by the SURFARIS.

MASTERS jumped to POLYDOR In 1970 and stayed there as the BOSTON rep for POLYGRAM and MERCURY until his retirement in 1997, having played an important part in the development of DONNA SUMMER, BON JOVI, DEF LEPPARD, KISS and VANESSA WILLIAMS and many more. Fittingly, the last record he worked was “Time To Say Goodbye” by ANDREA BOCELLI and SARAH BRIGHTMAN.

MASTERS was a true legend, a dear friend and mentor to many, and loved by all. He will never be forgotten. A memorial service in MASSACHUSETTS will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to: LOVE THE CHILDREN, INC., 7340 Province Way, #1301, NAPLES, FL 34104 and SAINT MATTHEW’s House, Attn: Development, 2601 Airport Rd. S., NAPLES, FL 34112.

ALL ACCESS thanks former MERCURY EVP/Promotion DAVID LEACH and VP/Promotion Modern Rock MICHAEL IDLIS for their help in assembling this story.

