THE NEW YORK TIMES' SERIAL PRODUCTIONS' next podcast will be an eight-part series about a British incident involving a letter of unknown origin that claimed that Islamic extremists plotted to infiltrate schools in BIRMINGHAM, leading to a national crackdown on Muslim teachers. "THE TROJAN HORSE AFFAIR," an investigation into who wrote that letter, why someone wanted to mislead the public, and what officials knew, is hosted by "S-TOWN"'s BRIAN REED and doctor-turned-reporter HAMZA SYED and will post all eight episodes on FEBRUARY 3rd.

“‘THE TROJAN HORSE AFFAIR’ is investigative reporting on a roller coaster,” said Exec. Editor JULIE SNYDER. “The story itself is rooted in the most traditional practices of ‘who knew what when,’ but each chapter in the tale is also like its own bizarre mystery novel. Each time you think you’ve arrived at an obvious answer, another mystery unfolds.”

"SERIAL" host SARAH KOENIG served as editor of the new podcast with REED, SYED,. and REBECCA LAKS as producers and THOMAS MELLOR providing an original score.

