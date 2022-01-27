Rich Sargent

ALL ACCESS invites you to check out the GO FUND ME page created to help veteran record promotion exec RICH SARGENT, whose wife LINDA passed on last year (NET NEWS 8/31/21).

RICH was primary care giver to LINDA for decades following a terrible car accident in 1977 where she became a quadriplegic. This on-going care left many medical bills unpaid, and some critical electrical and plumbing repairs are now needed for the house.

Please click here to donate to help RICH.

