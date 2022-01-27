-
Go Fund Me Page Created For Rich Sargent
by Joel Denver
January 27, 2022 at 6:18 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS invites you to check out the GO FUND ME page created to help veteran record promotion exec RICH SARGENT, whose wife LINDA passed on last year (NET NEWS 8/31/21).
RICH was primary care giver to LINDA for decades following a terrible car accident in 1977 where she became a quadriplegic. This on-going care left many medical bills unpaid, and some critical electrical and plumbing repairs are now needed for the house.
Please click here to donate to help RICH.