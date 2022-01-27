Bongino

YOUTUBE has permanently banned WESTWOOD ONE host and right-wing commentator DAN BONGINO from its platform after the host tried to circumvent an earlier temporary ban for spreading misinformation on COVID-19.

BONGINO was suspended for seven days on JANUARY 14th for falsely claiming that cloth and surgical masks are "useless" against the virus, but another account associated with the host subsequently posted a video echoing the same claims, which YOUTUBE said violated its terms of service and merited a second suspension. A third video went up on TUESDAY, prompting the permanent ban on both of BONGINO's channels. An episode of BONGINO's podcast posted before the permanent suspension dared YOUTUBE to ban him for posting his videos, and he repeated the dare in a video on RUMBLE.

BONGINO previously threatened to quit WESTWOOD ONE over the company's vaccine mandate but did not follow through on his threats.

