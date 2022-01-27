Expanded Agreements

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG), TWITCH and AMAZON MUSIC have expanded their companies' agreements to give enhanced access to UMG content on the platforms, including live streams, audio, artist merchandise and exclusive experiences with UMG's artists. In addition, TWITCH and UMG will team to build new opportunities for artists and labels to engage with fans and potential new audiences.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP EVP/Digital Strategy MICHAEL NASH commented, "With the breadth of their music services and products, and their dedicated focus on customers and creators, AMAZON MUSIC and TWITCH are excellent strategic collaborators, committed to creating the best and most diverse experiences for fans across streaming music, live streaming, artist collaborations, and physical merchandise. With these agreements, we are proud to build on our track record of success in working closely with AMAZON, and we’re looking forward to delivering even more incredible experiences for our artists and music fans everywhere."

TWITCH Head Of Music TRACY CHAN added, "TWITCH embodies a creator-first culture, including empowering musicians. Now, more than ever, we're excited to work with UMG in an effort to further broaden the scope of tools available for their artists to engage with fans, while also providing new avenues for their artists to earn meaningful income while streaming on TWITCH."

AMAZON MUSIC VP STEVE BOOM said, "UMG has been a strategic collaborator for us, as we continue to evolve our service and bring our customers even more ways to engage with their favorite artists, and discover new music. With these agreements, we’re strengthening and expanding how we can continue to work together to provide unique and exclusive experiences and create even more content for listeners."

