Nominees Announced

iHEARTMEDIA and FOX ENTERTAINMENT rolled out the nominees TODAY (1/27) for the 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, airing live TUESDAY, MARCH 22 from LOS ANGELES on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations nationwide and on the iHEARTRADIO app.

Some of the artists getting multiple nominations include: JUSTIN BIEBER, OLIVIA RODRIGO, DOJA CAT, SILK SONIC, ED SHEERAN, MÅNESKIN, TAYLOR SWIFT, JASON ALDEAN, THE WEEKND, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE COMBS, twenty one pilots, FOO FIGHTERS, IMAGINE DRAGONS, POP SMOKE, BAD BUNNY, DUA LIPA, FARRUKO and BTS.

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS will again give iHEARTRADIO listeners the chance to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TIKTOK Bop of the Year and the first-ever TIKTOK Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album awards.

iHEARTMEDIA President and Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN commented, "The 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS will once again celebrate the great artists and songs we’ve featured on iHEARTRADIO stations throughout the past year. We can’t wait to celebrate the year in music with iconic performances and never-before-seen collaborations."

iHEARTMEDIA President/Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES added, "This awards show is less about competition and more about a celebration of the artists and songs that our listeners loved in the past year. We are proud to once again partner with FOX to bring this incredible night of music to millions of fans nationwide."

Social voting begins TODAY (1/27), and will close on MARCH 15th.

To get a full list of categories and nominees, go to iHeartRadio.com/awards.

