ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP has signed Country artist and songwriter JOHNNY DAILEY to a global publishing agreement. DAILEY was a featured performer on ASCAP’s 30A Songwriters Festival showcases in JANUARY and has a new single, “Trouble,” set to be released on FEBRUARY 4th.

DAILEY is signed to MORRIS HIGHAM for management, and had a previous publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC.

ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP President MICHAEL MARTIN said, "I first met JOHNNY at an ASCAP showcase at the BLUEBIRD CAFE, and I was immediately drawn to his obvious writing talent and incredible voice. I soon learned that not only is he an impressive songwriter, he is also a dedicated family man with the kind of character and integrity that ENDURANCE strives to represent.”

DAILEY said, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with MICHAEL MARTIN and the ENDURANCE team. I've respected MICHAEL since the day I met him because of his passion for songwriters and a great song. I’m thankful for this team's belief in me and my music, and I look forward to what we will create together.”

