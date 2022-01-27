Saucedo Promoted

LOTUS/FRESNO GSM CINDY SAUCEDO has been promoted to GM. SAUCEDO fills the position held for almost four years by MARY LOU GUNN before her passing last THANKSGIVING eve (11/24).

SAUCEDO joined LOTUS/FRESNO in JUNE 2021 after stints at NBCUNIVERSAL, ESTRELLA MEDIA, BORDER MEDIA PARTNERS, and UNIVISION.

In a memo to staff, CEO HOWARD KALMENSON said that SAUCEDO "has built solid relationships with key advertisers and agencies in the FRESNO market since her arrival and looks forward to continuing to build on those relationship in her new role. Her goal is to provide leadership and support to the LOTUS FRESNO team as well as the advertising and local communities."

The cluster includes Classic Rock KKBZ (105.1 THE BLAZE), Spanish Hits KHIT (EXITOS 107.1), Regional Mexican KLBN (LA BUENA 101.9), Top 40 KSEQ (Q97.1), and Ethnic KGST-A (MULTICULTURAL 1600 AM).

