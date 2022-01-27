New Shows, Development Program

POD PEOPLE is launching four new 15-minute podcasts with TIKTOK personalities. The new shows include TYLER GACA's "GHOSTHONEY'S DREAM MACHINE," debuting TODAY (1/27); STANZI POTENZA's "WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?" on FEBRUARY 3rd; and shows premiering later this year from JAZMYN W. and CRISITIAN DENNIS and TYSHON LAWRENCE. Each show will be scripted with original sketches or characters.

“While many influencers have tried to convert their audience into podcast listeners, they’ve largely flopped because the show format wasn’t created thoughtfully for the medium,” said POD PEOPLE CEO RACHAEL KING. “Podcasting is for the strange. The niche. Podcasts are where you find your fellow weirdos. If your show is something that any ‘insert big name’ here could step in and host... you’re doing it wrong.”

The company is also launching "Pod Pipeline," a program to develop new podcast ideas to be marketed to major industry players and distributors. KING said, “We represent thousands of creative, diverse audio writers and producers who don’t have the connections to get their ideas funded and made -- truly original ideas that aren’t being heard. This aims to fix that.”

