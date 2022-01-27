Adding Service

NASHVILLE-based entertainment company 1 DEGREE MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT is shifting gears to organize and produce events as a talent vendor for corporate and private events. The company's services will now include artist contracts and negotiations, overseeing entertainment production, on-site relations with artists, crew and VIP and show/event facilitation.

1 DEGREE Pres./COO SCOTT McGHEE, who founded the company in 2018 and is best known as a veteran artist manager and a founder of the long-running WARPED TOUR, said, “I’ve found myself increasingly involved in coordinating these types of events over the last several years, securing the talent and producing the shows. The all-inclusive service saves time, money and effort for everyone involved. The concept puts my career experience to good use and it just makes sense for us to pursue this side of the entertainment business.”

