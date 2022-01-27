Bob Bateman Passes

Veteran radio host BOB BATEMAN has passed away. BATEMAN died JANUARY 6th in HUDSONVILLE, MI at 69.

BATEMAN most recently hosted afternoons at iHEARTMEDIA Country WMIL (FM106)/MILWAUKEE in 2002-06 after 14 years in the PHILADELPHIA market at WEAZ, WMGK, WJJZ, WXTU and WPNT. He previously worked as Production Dir. and host at WLS-A/CHICAGO, WDAE-A/TAMPA, and KSTT-A and WQUA-A/QUAD CITIES, and as a host at WFYR/CHICAGO and WDBQ-A/DUBUQUE, IA.

