More Backing

Podcast producer LEMONADA MEDIA has raised $8 million in Series A second-round funding led by BERTELSMANN’s BDMI and including MADISON WELLS, GREYCROFT, SPRING POINT PARTNERS LLC, INTUITION CAPITAL, OWL CAPITAL GROUP, BLUE COLLECTIVE, and individual investors WENDA MILLARD of MEDIALINK and former HILLARY CLINTON campaign CRO STEPHANIE HANNON.

"Anyone working with LEMONADA gets out of bed in the morning to help make the world a better place. This funding will allow our independent, diverse, women-led, audio-first network to not only grow our slate, but to expand our team, brand and organizational partnerships, and creator community," said LEMONADA CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER. "In addition to our KPIs around audience and revenue, one goal during this time is to keep a keen eye on diversity, with the intention of reaching new audiences in the U.S. and beyond."

"This is a thrilling moment for LEMONADA, allowing our staff, hosts and partners to keep innovating, reach larger audiences with our podcasts, and find ways to bring our community together at live and virtual events," said Chief Creative Officer STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS. "More podcasts, yes, but also expanding our reach and bringing more diverse talent and staff into the network, and more partnership with brands who are also looking to make life suck less with us."

