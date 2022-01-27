Dan Hardee

AUDACY Classic Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/DENVER has promoted DAN HARDEE to Brand Manager, effective immediately. HARDEE will continue his afternoon show on KQMT, as well as his afternoon show on AUDACY Classic Rock WCMF/ROCHESTER.

AUDACY DENVER SVP/Market Manager JOHN FULLAM said, “We’re delighted to elevate DAN and have him lead THE MOUNTAIN forward in this new role. Since joining us in 2016, DAN has displayed a true ability to connect with our listeners and a real understanding for what we aim to deliver on a daily basis. We look forward to watching him take this next step in his career.”

HARDEE said, “I’ve dreamt about this day ever since my dad gave me my first FM tuner when I was seven. THE MOUNTAIN is a great radio station and I’m beyond excited to be the one to keep making sure great things come out of those speakers. I want to thank the AUDACY team of JOHN FULLAM, MIKE PETERSON, DAVE RICHARDS and VINCE RICHARDS, along with ALEX DEMERS for all of their guidance and wisdom on my path. I’m humbled and honored for this incredible opportunity. Let’s do some great radio!”

A COLORADO native, HARDEE joined KQMT in 2016 as afternoon show host, and later added afternoon duties for AUDACY Classic Rocker WCMF/ROCHESTER. He also spent time doing on-air work for BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL's KYGO and KOSI/DENVER.

