Pictured (L-R): Baker, Duke, Russell

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) has promoted KIMBERLY BAKER to Dir./Royalty Accounting and Income Analysis as well as promoting AMANDA DUKE and KAITLYN RUSSELL to Royalty Analyst positions.

BAKER will be responsible for overseeing contractual payments and detailed earnings reporting for all BMLG artists, producers and publishers. BAKER will be supported by DUKE and RUSSELL who, together, support the finance operations across BMLG’s four imprints: BIG MACHINE RECORDS, THE VALORY MUSIC CO., BMLG RECORDS and BIG MACHINE/JOHN VARVATOS RECORDS.

BAKER, who rises from the position of Senior Royalty Analyst, said, “I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with the exceptional team at BIG MACHINE. I look forward to expanding my role as we continue our journey together.”

