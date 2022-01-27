Byrd (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that broadcast veteran TIM BYRD (THE BYRDMAN) has passed away at the age of 68 due to pneumonia. BYRD’s radio stops included CHARLOTTE, NC: JACKSONVILLE, FL; and WINSTON-SALEM, NC where, at 21, he had the distinction of being the youngest PD in the state. Next was CLEVELAND, where he simultaneously held the #1 afternoon radio show and hosted the nation’s first daily, hour-long dance TV show for NBC’s WKYC-TV.

From there, he went to NEW YORK CITY and his first stop was at WNBC, where he worked with DON IMUS and HOWARD STERN. Then on to WPIX-FM, where he did both the afternoon and the morning drive time show and was listed in the top 25 morning men in AMERICA according to RADIO & RECORDS..

VH-1 was the next stop, where he was the original prototype VJ for the channel and had the distinction of being the only VJ to work with the first and second set of VJs. After more than 11 years in NEW YORK CITY, the next series of radio stops included PHOENIX and WASHINGTON, D.C., before landing in South FLORIDA, where he remained.

Pres./VCMG LIVE VIC CANALES said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved ‘BYRDMAN’. TIM was the captain of our team, to the big brother we looked up to at the 'True Oldies Channel' and the voice that welcomed our listeners to our airwaves each morning during his GET UP AND GO morning show. He was a staple in the WEST PALM BEACH community, the backbone of our organization and his memory will live on. I will sorely miss listening to him live on-air and seeing him each morning. My thoughts and prayers are with [wife] SALLY and the family during this time.”

TIM is survived by his wife (Sally) of 19 years, two loving stepchildren, ROLA and ADIE, and his mother, BETHANY.

