Lineup revealed

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP has revealed the artist lineup for its annual luncheon during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022). The luncheon will be held on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th at 12p (CT) in the BROADWAY BALLROOM (CRS Performance Hall) at the OMNI NASHVILLE hotel.

This year's lineup features: LADY A, CARLY PEARCE, RILEY GREEN, CALLISTA CLARK, LACI KAYE BOOTH, JACKSON DEAN and TIERA KENNEDY.

“So many times, our lifeblood of new artists make an indelible mark on the BMLG CRS stage, and I expect this year to be no different … and one of the best,” says BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. "Anchored by the iconic LADY A, CARLY PEARCE will be the lead example of artist development at its finest. The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year will show the way for newcomers CALLISTA CLARK, TIERA KENNEDY and LACI KAYE BOOTH, while RILEY GREEN and JACKSON DEAN will throw down their unique Country brands that will scorch the stage. You don’t want to miss it.”

CRS 2022 is set to be live and in person FEBRUARY 23rd-25th. Additional COVID-19 protocols have been put in place to make the event as safe as possible (NET NEWS 1/24).

